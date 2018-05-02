WrestlingInc.com

WWE KSA Prospect On Ariya Daivari's Death Threats, Buddy Murphy - 205 Live Updates (Video), Backlash

By Marc Middleton | May 02, 2018

- WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy made his return to WWE 205 Live this week after a storyline that previously had him not making weight to get pulled from the show. Murphy, who weighed in at 204 pounds this week, defeated local enhancement talent Liam Louie by referee stoppage. Video from their match can be seen above. Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali has been announced for next week's 205 Live episode and it looks like they are building to Murphy vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which SmackDown champion is in most jeopardy of losing their title at WWE Backlash on Sunday. As of this writing, 43% voted for SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella to Charlotte Flair while 41% voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles to Shinsuke Nakamura in the No DQ match and 16% voted for WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy to Randy Orton.

- As noted, Ariya Daivari revealed on Twitter this week that he received death threats for the segment he and his brother Shawn Daivari did at last Friday's WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. The segment saw the Daivari brothers represent Iran as they tried to bully a group of WWE prospects from the Saudi tryouts, playing off of the Iran vs. Saudi rivalry. The segment ended with the prospects getting the upperhand. Mansoor, one of the prospects from the segment, took to Twitter and defended Daivari with the following comments:


Below are the original tweets with the apology from Ariya and comments he made on finally being able to work with his brother, which were made before the comments about the death threats:







