Kane Thanks Supporters After Victory, 205 Live Tag Team Notes, Red Carpet Treatment For Fans (Video)

- Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher has been announced for next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live, in addition to Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy. This week's 205 Live saw Gallagher and Kendrick pick up a win over Hideo Itami and Akira Tozawa, who may be splitting up after tension between the two and a post-match angle. You can see video from last night's tag team match above.

- WWE posted this video of WWE fan Brian and his son Garrett getting the red carpet treatment during WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans last month as Grand Prize winners of a Superstars For Hope charity auction.

- As noted, "Kane" Glenn Jacobs won the Republican Primary in Knox County, Tennessee on Tuesday and now will face the Democratic Primary winner in the General Election on November 8th to decide the new Mayor. The WWE veteran and his team took to Twitter last night and thanked supporters with the following comments:

Glenn, along with his family, volunteers and supporters declare victory in a hard-fought Knox County Mayoral race this evening. Together we won! Tomorrow, we move forward. — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 2, 2018