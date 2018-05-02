NJPW Chairman On Bullet Club Members Facing Each Other, Latest ROH War Of The Worlds Matches, More

- Above is the opening video for NJPW Wrestling Dontaku, which will take place on May 3 and 4 at 4am ET on NJPW World. To check out the full cards, click here.

- NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabyashi spoke to New Japan about the upcoming Wrestling Dontaku and the history of the event. In regards to this year's show he was asked about some Bullet Club members going up against each other.

"For me personally, I'm really excited to see Ibushi and Cody," Sugabyashi said. "They had a really good match at Wrestle Kingdom. And in the main event, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page; I think Page has really arrived these last few months, and I think the fans feel the same way. It's going to be a hell of a fight with Kenny. It's [Page's] first time in that big show headlining spot, the question is whether he produces or not from there."

- Ring of Honor's next big tour is War of the Worlds, which will take place on May 9 (Lowell, MA), May 11 (Toronto, Ontario), May 12 (Royal Oak, Michigan), and May 13 (Chicago, Illinois). More matches have been announced by ROH, here's what the cards currently looks like:

Night 1:

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Matt Taven (ROH World Championship)

* The Young Bucks vs. BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi

* Cody, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll vs. Rocky Romero, Sho, and Yoh

* SoCal Uncensored vs. Jay Lethal, Jay White, and Chuckie T

Night 2:

* Jay White (c) vs. Punishment Martinez (IWGP US Championship)

Night 3:

* Punishment Martinez vs. Hangman Page

* Cody vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Night 4:

* BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito vs. Cody, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, and The Young Bucks