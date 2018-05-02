- Above is the latest Being the Elite featuring the group brainstorming ideas for the next season.

- In the video above, there's a whiteboard with tons of ideas for next season and the September 1 All In event, including "three title matches" at the show. The matches for it are totally scratched out except for "Briscoes" who hadn't been officially announced. Others previously announced for the show: Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Stephen Amell, Tessa Blanchard, Deonna Purrazzo, Fenix, Pentagon Jr., Chelsea Green, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Kazuchika Okada, Jay Lethal and Britt Baker.

- Also thanks to their latest video, it was announced All In tickets will go on sale on May 13 at 4pm ET. The show will take place at the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago, Illinois.