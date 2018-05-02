Backstage Lil' Daniel Bryan Video, Lana Returns To Storylines (Video), The Finest On WWE NXT Tonight

- Above is video of "Lil' Daniel Bryan" Pierre Lafleur talking to Dasha Fuentes after his angle with Big Cass in his hometown of Montreal on last night's WWE SmackDown. Pierre says he had the time of his life and he may be a little sore but the memories will last forever. He goes on and says he grew up 10 minutes from the Bell Centre and has always attended events in the arena but he finally got to perform there. Pierre mentions how he had family & friends in attendance and he leads a "yes!" chant when asked if he would do it again.

As noted, WWE did an angle on last night's SmackDown where Bryan was not cleared to wrestle due to doctors being concerned about a potential chest infection after WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong left Bryan with several nasty looking chest welts following their brawl in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match last Friday. It was later revealed that this was just an angle as Bryan worked Shinsuke Nakamura in the dark main event after WWE 205 Live, which ended with Nakamura causing the DQ with a low blow.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* TM61 vs. The Street Profits

* Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae

* "The Finest" Kona Reeves vs. indie wrestler Patrick Scott

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong

- Lana returned to the WWE storylines on last night's SmackDown in a segment with Rusev and Aiden English. She talked about how her husband did good in his Casket Match with The Undertaker at GRR but she believes he's missing something, and something is holding him back. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Ravishing Russian and Rusev Day but she did get good reactions when their segment was shown on the big screen. As noted, last night's dark match saw The Usos defeat Rusev Day and it was noted that the "Rusev Day" chants were some of the loudest of the night.

