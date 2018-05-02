UFC In Talks With Big Star To Return, Former UFC Champions Booked For Upcoming Events

- Nate Diaz could be returning to action as soon as August, according to a report by MMA Fighting. Citing multiple sources, Diaz is looking at UFC 227 in Los Angeles for a return to the Octagon.

The promotion has presented Diaz with several candidates for the card, though champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champion Conor McGregor are not among them. That leaves possible opponents Eddie Alvarez, Dustin Poirier, Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson.

Diaz has not fought since 2016 when he fell via majority decision to McGregor. He talked about returning late last year to meet welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, but that did not come to fruition.

- Former UFC champions Junior dos Santos, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Anthony Pettis are all now scheduled for the coming months, with dos Santos set for a main event vs. Blagoy Ivanov, a former World Series of Fighting champion.

Dos Santos and Ivanov are set for the headline bout at UFC Fight Night 133 from Boise, Idaho on July 14. Dos Santos served a six-month suspension for a failed drug test. He last fought in 2017 when he fell to current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Ivanov is on a five-fight win streak, including three finishes.

Jedrzejczyk takes on Tecia Torres at UFC on FOX 30. Jedrzejczyk, a former UFC strawweight champion, has suffered back-to-back losses to Rose Namajunas after winning her first 14 pro bouts. Torres had her three-fight win streak snapped by Jessica Andrade.

Pettis meets Michael Chiesa at UFC 226 in a bout rescheduled from UFC 223 when Chiesa was injured during the fracas involving Conor McGregor inside the Barclays Center.