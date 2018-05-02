WINC Podcast (5/2): WWE SmackDown Review With Matt Morgan, Backlash Preview, Kane Wins Primary

Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan), Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), and Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE SmackDown Review

- A preview of this Sunday's WWE Backlash.

- Ariya Daivari receiving death threats.

- Titus O'Neil botch overkill by WWE.

- Kane winning the Republican primary for Mayor.

- Is it better to pair Lana or Aiden English with Rusev?

- Utilizing Total Divas better with WWE programming.

- Matt talks WWE giving big guys more to work with in promos.

- Mandy Rose and a look back at some talent from Tough Enough.

