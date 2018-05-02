WWE RAW Star Returning This Month, Liv Morgan & Sonya Deville Trade Shots, Dolph Ziggler - Sheamus

- Sheamus trains with Dolph Ziggler in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

The Celtic Warrior gave props to The Show Off in the description of the video, writing the following: "WWE Superstar Sheamus aka The Celtic Warrior here... While in Jeddah Saudi Arabia for The Greatest Royal Rumble, Mr. Fancy Footwork himself Dolph Ziggler (WWE caddy Nick Nemeth), showed me a workout he perfected in College (mainly for the Spring Break bod). And I don't call him The Energizer Bunny for nothing! The Zig Man is a machine, just look what he can do on a treadmill... is that even legal? Don't Try This At Home Folks - you will fall on your arse. What can I say? I share the longest history with Dolph in the WWE and the respect I have for him in the ring now goes all the way to the gym. I want to see even more of his wacky workouts! The Show Stealer indeed... Brave Change."

- RAW Superstar Jason Jordan is scheduled to return to the ring this month, according to PWInsider. Jordan has been out of action since early 2018 with a neck injury and underwent neck surgery on February 5th. Jordan could be back on the road with the red brand as early as next week. No word yet on if he will resume the storyline with current WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins or how they will continue the "father & son" storyline with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.

- As noted, last night's SmackDown saw General Manager Paige declare that Absolution is over after inviting Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville into her office to officially welcome them to the blue brand. This led to tension between the former partners on TV and on social media. As seen below, this also led to social media drama between Rose, Deville and Liv Morgan of The Riott Squad as well. Deville brought back Becky Lynch's Twitter diss to Morgan that was made months ago. You can see the exchanges below:

Lemme guess you guys are going to "break up" next week sinc' y'all wanna be us so bad. #Bargainbasementversion https://t.co/TYhqnv6b7C — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 2, 2018

Hahaha no..because unlike y'all, we're actually a good team???? https://t.co/wHtFoteEjg — LIV Morgan ?? (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) May 2, 2018

Positive you lousy Ronda Rousey @SonyaDevilleWWE — LIV Morgan ?? (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) May 2, 2018