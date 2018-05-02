Mark Henry Says Seth Rollins Is Becoming 'Beyond Elite' And Will Be One Of The Best Of All Time

Mark Henry made an appearance on Busted Open and was asked what he thought about WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins as a performer and if he could become "the guy" for the WWE right now. Henry not only thought he could be, but said Rollins might be among the best ever by the time his career finishes up.

"Seth Rollins. Right now, to me, is one of the most exciting guys in wrestling," Henry said. "He's getting to that 'great' stratosphere, you know, beyond 'elite.' He's becoming - dare I say - Hall of Fame caliber-like. He's going to be one of the best before it's all said and done with."

Among Rollins' WWE accomplishments: Intercontinental, Tag Team, US, and World Heavyweight Champion. Along with his run with The Shield, he won a Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2014 and successfully cashed-in during WrestleMania 31's main event between Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.

Earlier this year, Henry was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and also participated in last week's Greatest Royal Rumble match.

You can hear Mark Henry's full comments in the clip below.

