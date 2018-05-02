Update On Top Indy Star Signing With WWE, Samoa Joe 'Transformers' Released, WWE Returning To Newark

- Keith Lee has signed with WWE, according to PWTorch. Lee will be reporting to the Performance Center after finishing up his independent dates this month. Tickets to his PWG farewell event, Bask In His Glory on May 25th, are on sale now here. Lee will be facing Tyler Bateman in the main event of the show.

- The Transformers: Power of the Primes animated series, which features Samoa Joe voicing the Predaking character, has been released on Verizon's family of media properties including Tumblr, go90 and select Oath properties – except in China, where it airs on Sohu.com, and Japan. This third and final chapter of the digital series features 10 episodes at approximately 11 minutes per episode. You can watch the first episode at go90.com by clicking here.

- While it has yet to be officially announced, WWE will return to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey - the site of Backlash this Sunday - for SmackDown Live on Tuesday, October 23rd, with the fallout from the TLC pay-per-view. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at Backlash this Sunday.

@JetsFan4Life23 contributed to this article.