Luke Harper On Not Being In The Wyatt Family, Jeff Hardy Sets WWE Title Record, SmackDown Top 10

- This went under the radar when WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy won the title from Jinder Mahal a few weeks back to become the latest Grand Slam Champion, but Hardy also set another WWE record with the win. Hardy became the first and only Superstar in WWE history to hold the WWE Title, the World Heavyweight Title, the WWE Intercontinental Title, the WWE United States Title, the World Tag Team Titles, the RAW Tag Team Titles, the WWE European Title, the WWE Hardcore Title and the WWE Light Heavyweight Title.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Luke Harper took to Twitter today and wrote the following to make it known that he's a Bludgeon Brother now, not a member of The Wyatt Family. The tweet received a response from Bray Wyatt and one of their former partners, Randy Orton.