Austin Aries ROH Title Match Announced, Next MLW Taping, Cody Vs. Jushin Liger, Tommy Dreamer - MLB

- Tommy Dreamer appeared on MLB Now on the MLB Network earlier this week, which you can watch in the video above.

- Major League Wrestling will return to Orlando's GILT Nightclub this Thursday, May 3rd, for their next set of FUSION tapings for beIN SPORTS headlined by Shane "Swerve" Strickland defending the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time against Pentagon Jr. The event will also feature ACH vs. Rey Fenix, MVP vs. Maxwell J. Friedman, Jeff Cobb vs. Jake Hager (managed by Col. Parker), Brian Cage vs. Joey Janela, Tom Lawlor vs. Fred Yahi, Chelsea Green vs. Santana Garrett and more. You can get more information or purchase tickets at MLWTickets.com.

- ROH announced today that Austin Aries will challenge Silas Young for the ROH World TV Title at ROH War of the Worlds next Sunday, May 13th in Chicago. They also announced Cody vs. Jushin Thunder Liger for ROH War of the Worlds on Friday, May 11th in Toronto. You can get more details for both events at this link.