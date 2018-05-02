Hulk Hogan On How Kane Is Backstage In WWE (Video), WWE Backlash Promo, SmackDown Social Media Score

- As we've noted, Kane won the Republican Primary for the race for Mayor in Knox County, Tennessee on Tuesday and will now go on to the General Election in November to face the Democratic Primary winner to decide who the new Mayor will be. Above is video of TMZ Sports catching up with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan on Tuesday to ask him about Kane's campaign. Hogan noted that Kane "handles everything backstage" in WWE.

"Backstage, he handles everything," Hogan said. "All the business backstage, he takes care of everything. He's a sharp guy so I hope he does well there."

- Tuesday's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. SmackDown had a total of 1.025 million interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week - 98,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 816,000 unique interactions on Instagram and 111,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is down from last week's episode, which had a total of 1.270 million interactions - 112,000 interactions on Facebook, 1.018 million interactions on Instagram and 139,000 interactions on Twitter.

- Below is a new promo for Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view: