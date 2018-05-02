WWE SmackDown Garners Its Lowest Audience Of The Year

This week's WWE SmackDown, featuring the final build for Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, drew 2.436 million viewers. This is down from last week's 2.549 million viewers for the post-Superstar Shakeup episode and is the lowest audience for the show this year. SmackDown featured a six-woman main event this week that saw The IIconics and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella take a loss to Asuka, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

SmackDown was #5 in viewership for the night on cable, behind two airings of the NBA Playoffs, Hannity and Rachel Maddow. SmackDown was #4 in the 18-49 demographic this week, behind the NBA Playoff airings and Inside The NBA.

The NBA Playoffs drew more than 10 million viewers across both airings last night.

In comparison, Monday's Backlash go-home RAW drew 3.066 million viewers, down from last week's 3.104 million viewers for the post-Superstar Shakeup episode.

Below is our 2018 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 2.720 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.603 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 2.602 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 2.580 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 2.509 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble Episode)

February 6th Episode: 2.505 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 2.449 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 2.613 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 2.692 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 2.590 million viewers

March 13th Episode: 2.771 million viewers (post-Fastlane episode)

March 20th Episode: 2.888 million viewers

March 27th Episode: 2.576 million viewers

April 3rd Episode: 2.467 million viewers

April 10th Episode: 2.952 million viewers (post-WrestleMania 34 episode)

April 17th Episode: 2.796 million viewers (Superstar Shakeup episode)

April 24th Episode: 2.549 million viewers

May 1st Episode: 2.436 million viewers

May 8th Episode:

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily