Spoiler On Chris Jericho's Wrestling Future

It looks like Chris Jericho will be working again for NJPW in the very near future, according to PWInsider. Despite Jericho's pubic comments about being finished the company, he's expected to appear at this week's Wrestling Dontaku event in Fukuoka, Japan to stir up a feud that will build towards a match at Dominion on June 9.

Below is from last month when Jericho said on Twitter he was done with the company.

In January, Jericho was a guest on Busted Open and spoke about his future with NJPW. At the time, he said he wanted more of a "Brock Lesnar deal" with NJPW to the point where fans would say, "the guy is barely there."

"I need to keep the ball rolling, I don't know, once again, the Naito thing is pretty interesting thing to me, and don't over-saturate [myself]," Jericho said. "Don't join the G1 Climax and be just another guy. I really want to do the Brock Lesnar deal with NJPW, if it works out. Pick my spots and come and go to where you're like, 'This guy's barely there, yet, when he's there it makes an impact.' And that might have to be the incentive, I just have to reevaluate and see what I want to do next wrestling wise."

Jericho's last appearance for NJPW was in January at New Year Dash when he attacked Tetsuya Naito from behind after Los Ingobernables de Japon defeated CHAOS in a ten-man tag match. It seems like Jericho would face the newly crowned IWGP Intercontinental Champion next, but it hasn't been confirmed if that's the direction he'll be going in.

Before all of that went down, Jericho had some verbal spars with Tetsuya Naito when there was a disagreement about if Wrestle Kingdom 12 had a double main event or not. In the show's two top matches, Jericho lost to Kenny Omega, while Naito lost to IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.