WWE NXT Results (5/2): Candice LeRae Takes On Bianca Belair, Pete Dunne Vs. Roderick Strong

Tonight features Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong, "NXT's Finest" Kona Reeves, TM61 vs. The Street Profits, and Candice LaRae taking on Bianca Belair.

- Backstage, Undisputed Era hanging out and Cole brags about defeated Oney Lorcan on last week's show. O'Reilly brings up Danny Burch sticking his nose in after the match was finished. Strong laughs about Pete Dunne and says he'll take care of him later tonight when the two meet one-on-one.

- Mauro Ranallo and Percy Watson welcome us in as they preview Dunne vs. Strong.

Kairi Sane vs. Shazza McKenzie

The two shake hands, Sane tries for a quick pin, only gets one though. Double chops and a spear by Sane. She charges up and nails a sliding forearm in the corner, flying elbow from the top, and a tokyo slam. Sane back up top and hits the insane elbow for the 1-2-3.

Winner: Kairi Sane via Pinfall

- Post-match, Lacey Evans heads to the ring with a mic in hand. Evans says a true lady with class always admits when they're wrong. She apologizes and says Zane does belong here in NXT. She hopes Sane can accept her apology and extends her hand. Sane just stands there and Evans pops her in the face. Evans heads out of the ring pretty pleased with herself.

- Last week, Tommaso Ciampa attacked Johnny Gargano and sent him off to a local medical facility.

- Backstage, Cathy Kelley talks with Candice LeRae to get an update on Gargano. Candice says it hasn't been an easy year. She says Ciampa was family and she doesn't understand why he keeps coming back. "I thought we were done with him." She begins to tear up and has to head off to prep for her match against Bianca Belair.

- Vignette for Lars Sullivan. He says he's been the man since coming to NXT and those who currently hold titles are marked for destruction.

Street Profits vs. TM61

Ford and Miller get us started Ford with a spinning heel kick, tags in Dawkins who lands a shoulder tackle on Miller. Pop-up double dropkick on both Shane and Miller. Dawkins with a bulldog, charges in the corner, misses, Thorn with a senton over the top into the ring. Standing moonsault/fist drop combo on Dawkins. Crowd is fairly split with their chants.

Ford tagged in and lights up TM61, flying back elbow, gets sent to the apron, big boot to Miller on the floor. Back in the ring, Thorne counters Ford's pin, puts his feet on the ropes and Miller holds his feet down so Ford couldn't kick out. They get the cheap victory.

Winners: TM61 via Pinfall

- Recap of the rivalry between War Raider and Heavy Machinery. The two teams will meet next week.

- "NXT's Finest" Kona Reeves is up next.

- Backstage Cathy talks with Kassius Ohno about what's going on with Ciampa and Gargano. She notes Ohno has known both guys for a long time. Ohno calls Ciampa a coward and seeing Gargano getting stretched was not cool. Ohno says he wants Ciampa to feel like Gargano did and Ohno is going to be the guy to do it.

Patrick Scott vs. Kona Reeves

Reeves out for his re-debut on NXT. Commentary saying he's inspired by The Rock and wants nothing but the finest things. Reeves with a knee to the midsection, forearm to the face and he goes to work on Scott in the corner. Reeves with a back elbow and mauls his opponent in the corner. Crowd reacting to Reeves, "You suck!" someone yells. Gutwrench suplex, reverse elbow from the second rope, modified samoan drop, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Kona Reeves via Pinfall

- Vignette for EC3 who talks about his first match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. We see him hitting the weights and EC3 says he will make his NXT TV next week turning NXT into NX3.

- Earlier today, Dakota Kai talking to the media about how the women's division is doing. She puts over a couple of the other women, one person asks about Shayna Baszler. Kai says she doesn't want to talk about Baszler. Vanessa Borne shows up and says Kai has been simply afraid of Baszler. Kai doesn't appreciate that and says she's not afraid of Borne. The two exchange looks and Borne bounces.

Candice LeRae vs. Bianca Belair

Candice looks to be not in the moment as she thinks about her husband's condition. Belair immediately tosses her to the mat. LeRae takes a shoulder block, but lands a hurricanrana, tries for a pin, two. LeRae with a weak charge, tries for a second rope crossbody, Belair catches her, slam, pin, two.

Belair with an impressive deadlift from the mat to above her head! She then tosses LeRae like a lawn dart on the top turnbuckle. Belair with a torture rack, alley oop, cover, and that will do it. That one was all Belair.

Winner: Bianca Belair via Pinfall

- Next week: Raul Mendoza vs. EC3 and also, Kassius Ohno vs. Tommaso Ciamp.

Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong (with Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly)

Bell rings and Dunne immediately smacks Strong, and lands a nasty kick to Strong's arm. Strong tries to bail to the floor, Dunne follows and dives off the apron. Action back in the ring and Strong hits a backbreaker. Strong gets put out on the floor, Dunne tries for another leap off the apron and gets dropkicked in midair. Dunne is then dropped back-first on the apron.

Both back in the ring, Strong taunting his opponent a bit as he stomps away at all of Dunne's limbs. Strong continues to focus on the back, pin, two-count. Strong trying to stretch out Dunne, Strong with a suplex attempt, gets kneed in the head and x-plex by Dunne gives him a moment. Back and forth strikes as Dunne gets sent into the corner, climbs and flips over, kick to the head. Dunne up on the second rope and stomps down on Strong's elbow.

Strong is able to ditch Dunne out to the floor, as he gets back in the ring Strong lands a high knee, another backbreaker, cover, two-count. Back and forth kicks, Dunne with an armbar, Strong able to stack him up for the one-count, Dunne lets go. Dunne heads up to the top rope, Strong stopping him with a kick to the head. He heads up and hits an avalanche olympic slam, pin, two! "Stay down, Pete!" Strong yells.

Dunne gets a hold of Strong's fingers and snaps them, more punches in the corner as O'Reilly and Cole look on in horror. Dunne with a kick to the back, bitter end, cover, and Undisputed Era jumps in the ring to cause a disqualification.

Winner: Pete Dunne via DQ

- Post-match they continue to beat up Dunne, but Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan head to the and clean house. Dunne takes a shoe and throws it at Cole's face out on the ramp. The two sides yell at each other as we fade to black.