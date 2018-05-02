- Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw Kona Reeves return as "The Finest" to defeat indie wrestler Patrick Scott. Video from the match is above and below is post-show video of Mike Rome welcoming Reeves back to NXT TV. Reeves talks about how good he looks and then rants on how he's been in NXT for 3.5 years. Reeves says he's not a newcomer but this is a new Kona. Reeves says this was just the beginning.

- The following matches have been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode:

* EC3 vs. Raul Mendoza

* The War Raiders vs. Heavy Machinery

* Kassius Ohno vs. Tommaso Ciampa

- As noted, The Rock celebrated his 46th birthday today. Vince McMahon tweeted the following birthday wishes to the former WWE Champion and called him the hardest working man in show business: