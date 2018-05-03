NJPW Wrestling Dontaku 2018 (Night 1): Cody Vs. Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega Vs. Adam Page, Title Change

NJPW Wrestling Dontaku (Night 1) took place with Kenny Omega defeating Adam Page in the main event. Also featured, Cody beat Kota Ibushi in a rematch from when they met at Wrestle Kingdom 12. In tag team action, The Young Bucks / Marty Scurll won the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Titles away from Tanga Loa, Tama Tanga, and Bad Luck Fale.

Below are the full results:

* Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Yota Tsuji and Shota Umino

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Jushin Liger, and Tiger Mask defeated Ren Narita, Tomoyuki Oka, and Yuji Nagata

* Sho, Yoh, and Rocky Romero defeated Iizuka, Lance Archer, and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White, and Hirooki Goto defeated Toa Henare, Michael Elgin, Togi Makabe, David Finlay, and Juice Robinson

* Marty Scurll and the Young Bucks defeated Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale (c) (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Championship)

* Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Desperado, Kanemaru, Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr, and Minoru Suzuki

* Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada defeated KUSHIDA and Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Cody defeated Kota Ibushi

* Kenny Omega defeated Adam Page

NJPW next's show is Wrestling Dontaku (Night 2), which takes place early tomorrow at 4am ET / 1am PT on NJPW World. Below is the full card:

* Jushin Liger, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Tiger Mask IV vs. Ren Narita, Shota Umino, and Tomoyuki Oka

* Bullet Club (Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Tetsuhiro Yagi and Yuji Nagata

* Roppongi 3K (Rocky Romero, SHO, and YOH) vs. Suzuki-gun (Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, and Takashi Iizuka)

* Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano) vs. Toa Henare and Togi Makabe

* Chaos (Hirooki Goto, "Switchblade" Jay White, and YOSHI-HASHI) vs. David Finlay, Juice Robinson, and Michael Elgin

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito) vs. Suzuki-gun (Davey Boy Smith, Jr., El Desperado, Lance Archer, Minoru Suzuki, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa) and Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club (Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson)

* Will Ospreay (c) vs. KUSHIDA (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)