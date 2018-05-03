John Cena 600 Pound Deadlift Video, New Promo For EC3's WWE NXT TV In-Ring Debut, Stu Hart

- As noted, next week's WWE NXT episode will see the regular TV in-ring debut of EC3. He will face Raul Mendoza. Above is a new promo for the debut.

- Today would have been the 103rd birthday of wrestling legend Stu Hart.

- John Cena tweeted this gym clip from Hard Nocks South in Tampa earlier today and linked to his recent appearance on the Shrugged Collective podcast.