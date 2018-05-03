John Cena 600 Pound Deadlift Video, New Promo For EC3's WWE NXT TV In-Ring Debut, Stu Hart

- As noted, next week's WWE NXT episode will see the regular TV in-ring debut of EC3. He will face Raul Mendoza. Above is a new promo for the debut.
- Today would have been the 103rd birthday of wrestling legend Stu Hart.
- John Cena tweeted this gym clip from Hard Nocks South in Tampa earlier today and linked to his recent appearance on the Shrugged Collective podcast.
The @FloElite guys fired me up, so here's a 600lb "clean grip" deadlift. Wanna hear more about my training w @MogyApp check out @BarbellShrugged https://t.co/vPAZqHQAVv #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/V7w8o6DIGP— John Cena (@JohnCena) May 3, 2018