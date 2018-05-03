Former WWE Star Returning After Nearly Two Years, More On WWE Splitting Up Popular Duo, Elijah Burke

- As seen on SmackDown this past Tuesday night, Lana returned to television in a backstage segment with Rusev. The couple had separated as an on-screen duo last year. She seemed to tone down her accent, and suggested that Aiden English was holding Rusev back. Since then, she has been retweeting messages stating that she should be back with Rusev, and that's she's better than Aiden.

- Former WWE Superstar Danielle Moinet, f.k.a. Summer Rae in WWE, will be returning to the ring for Battle Championship Wrestling in Melbourne, Australia on Friday, May 25th. She will face Ivelisse in the second half of the first round of the BCW Women's Championship Tournament at the Whitehorse Function and Convention Centre. Moinet, who was released by WWE last October, hasn't wrestled since August of 2016 after she suffered neck and back injuries. She was cleared to return to action by WWE in May of 2017, but was never used.

- As noted, former WWE and TNA star Elijah Burke was backstage at last week's SmackDown Live in Louisville, KY. There are some incorrect reports that Burke was backstage again at this past Tuesday's SmackDown in Montreal, based on the tweet below that Burke posted on Tuesday night. Despite the tweet being posted this past Tuesday, the photo is from last week's SmackDown in Louisville, not Tuesday's in Montreal.

So cool seeing @TheRock again @wwe Smackdown Live. I didn't imagine that I'd be physically bigger than him but as I understand he's slimming for a new movie role. Class act! Nonetheless anytime you have your picture taken with greatness you must share it with the world. ~PHS pic.twitter.com/TdgBoF5MV6 — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) May 2, 2018

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

