'Tale Of The Tape' For WWE NXT Battle, TM61 On Their Controversial Win (Videos), WWE Coach At WWN

- This week's WWE NXT episode saw TM61 pickup a cheap victory over The Street Profits, as seen in the video above. Below is post-match video of Mike Rome talking to Shane Thorne and Nick Miller about the controversial tactics used to get the win. They play the heels and say a win is a win but they did what they had to do.
- WWN Live announced this week that WWE Performance Center Coach Robbie Brookside will lead the in-ring portion of their WWN Seminar/Tryout for the first time on May 20th in Livonia, Michigan. WWN will run an EVOLVE event later that night. Talents can register for the seminar/tryout at WWNLive.com.
- As noted, next week's NXT episode will feature The War Raiders vs. Heavy Machinery in a tag team battle. Below is the "Tale of the Tape" for the match and comments from Tucker Knight:
The numbers don't lie. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/YszfPN6WKP— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 3, 2018
We meet people in the trenches, straight ahead. No attacks from behind, we're simple blue collar men who love competition. Step up face to face, man to man and let's see who's the best. That's what #HeavyMachinery is all about.— Tucker Knight (@TuckerKnightWWE) May 3, 2018
See you next week... pic.twitter.com/7axfyzDGus