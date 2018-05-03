WrestlingInc.com

'Tale Of The Tape' For WWE NXT Battle, TM61 On Their Controversial Win (Videos), WWE Coach At WWN

By Marc Middleton | May 03, 2018

- This week's WWE NXT episode saw TM61 pickup a cheap victory over The Street Profits, as seen in the video above. Below is post-match video of Mike Rome talking to Shane Thorne and Nick Miller about the controversial tactics used to get the win. They play the heels and say a win is a win but they did what they had to do.

- WWN Live announced this week that WWE Performance Center Coach Robbie Brookside will lead the in-ring portion of their WWN Seminar/Tryout for the first time on May 20th in Livonia, Michigan. WWN will run an EVOLVE event later that night. Talents can register for the seminar/tryout at WWNLive.com.

- As noted, next week's NXT episode will feature The War Raiders vs. Heavy Machinery in a tag team battle. Below is the "Tale of the Tape" for the match and comments from Tucker Knight:



