Vince McMahon Does Voice Work (Video), Hulk Hogan Inducted Into BGCA HOF, New Movie For Batista

- As noted, the second season of the Camp WWE adult cartoon will premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday. Above is behind-the-scenes video of Vince McMahon, Triple H, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather and WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter doing their voice work for the show.

- Deadline reports that former WWE Champion Batista will star in the "Stuber" action-comedy that is currently in the works from 20th Century Fox. The movie will also star Kumail Nanjiani and Betty Gilpin.

The movie is about a "mild-mannered Uber driver (Nanjiani) who picks up a grizzled cop (Batista) hot on the trail of a brutal killer and is thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he has to keep his wits, his life, and his five-star rating."

- WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame in San Diego last night. Below is the full announcement from the BGCA with videos, photos and a tweet from The Hulkster:

Hulk Hogan Inducted into Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame Last night Hulk Hogan was inducted in to Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Alumni Hall of Fame. For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs around the country have provided kids and teens of all backgrounds, the opportunity to achieve great futures. To celebrate the accomplishments of former Boys & Girls Club members, the organization annually recognizes distinguished alumni, including these nine inductees who have excelled to the top of their respective fields. Hulk Hogan was one of nine inductees. The ceremony was hosted by Emmy and Tony-award winning actor and Club alum Courtney B. Vance, and honored alumni who have gone on from their Boys & Girls Club to make major contributions in their professions, from sports to entertainment to the military and more. Each of these leaders has followed a unique path, yet they all share a similar beginning – with the life-changing programs, caring staff and the fun, safe environment of a Boys & Girls Club. More on Hulk Hogan and Boys & Girls Clubs: Terry Bollea would ride his bike five miles every day to attend the Interbay Club of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, where he loved to play baseball. He remembers touring the Club with his mom and dad, and being immediately impressed by its library and swimming pool. When he learned to swim and dive from the Club's 10-foot diving board, Terry knew he could achieve anything in life. Terry, of course, became Hulk Hogan, a 12-time World Champion and key figure in WWE's rise from regional attraction to worldwide entertainment powerhouse. The Hulkster's undeniable charisma set the standard for future WWE Superstars. The larger-than-life icon went on to star in movies, television shows and his own animated series, and he became an idol to a vast legion of fans known as "Hulkamaniacs."

It's 4 Life brother HH pic.twitter.com/wiIMu2CWgL — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 3, 2018