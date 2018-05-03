WWE Veteran Back In The Gym (Photo), Tyson Kidd To Host Indie Seminar, WWE Stars Cook In KSA (Video)

- Arab News posted this video of Rhyno and Heath Slater participating in a steak cooking competition in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last week under Social Kitchen owner Basma El-Khereiji. The WWE Superstars made steak, gnocchi pasta and potatoes, then presented their dishes to the chef but she decided that it was a tie. The segment with Rhyno and Slater is after the footage of Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Titus O'Neil and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.

- WWE producer Tyson Kidd will be hosting a pro wrestling seminar with RISE Wrestling on Saturday, June 23rd from 10am until 1pm at the Chicago Academy of Professional Wrestling. There is a $70 registration fee. Full details on the special seminar are at rise-wrestling.com/seminar.

- WWE veteran Big Show is looking jacked as he trains for a return to the ring. Show missed WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia last week after being advertised at one point. That would have been his first match since undergoing hip surgery in September 2017. WWE officials wanted Show for the 50-man GRR match but he re-injured himself about a month ago. There's no word yet on the severity of the injury but as seen in the photo below, The World's Largest Athlete was working out this week: