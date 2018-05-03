WWE Veteran Impersonates Paul Bearer (Video), WWE Network Subscriber Count News, WWE UK Promo

- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven are featured in this new promo from Royal Albert Hall in London and Live Nation UK, to promote the WWE UK Title tournament events that will take place on June 18th and June 19th. As noted, the first night will feature six-man action with Dunne, Bate and Seven vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong.

- It was noted in WWE's 2018 First Quarter earnings report that the WWE Network averaged 1.56 million paid subscribers for Q1. As noted, WWE announced a record 1.81 million paid subscribers on the day after WrestleMania 34 last month with a total of 2.12 million subscribers. The 1.56 million paid subscribers represented an increase of 5%, which was in line with what the company expected. The 1.81 million represented a 9% increase from the day after WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

- Busted Open Radio tweeted this new clip of 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry impersonating another WWE Legend, the late Paul Bearer: