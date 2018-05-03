WrestlingInc.com

WWE Veteran Impersonates Paul Bearer (Video), WWE Network Subscriber Count News, WWE UK Promo

By Marc Middleton | May 03, 2018

- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven are featured in this new promo from Royal Albert Hall in London and Live Nation UK, to promote the WWE UK Title tournament events that will take place on June 18th and June 19th. As noted, the first night will feature six-man action with Dunne, Bate and Seven vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong.

- It was noted in WWE's 2018 First Quarter earnings report that the WWE Network averaged 1.56 million paid subscribers for Q1. As noted, WWE announced a record 1.81 million paid subscribers on the day after WrestleMania 34 last month with a total of 2.12 million subscribers. The 1.56 million paid subscribers represented an increase of 5%, which was in line with what the company expected. The 1.81 million represented a 9% increase from the day after WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

Vince McMahon Touts 'Amazing' WWE Stat, Women's Rights And WWE Working With Saudis, Fan Data, More
See Also
Vince McMahon Touts "Amazing" WWE Stat, Women's Rights And WWE Working With Saudis, Fan Data, More

- Busted Open Radio tweeted this new clip of 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry impersonating another WWE Legend, the late Paul Bearer:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Backlash Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top