WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Star Reveals He's Going To Be A Father (Photo), SD! In Tampa, Backlash 2016 Women's Match

By Raj Giri | May 03, 2018

- WWE uploaded the full Six-Pack Elimination Challenge Women's Title Match from Backlash in 2016, which you can watch in the video above. Becky Lynch defeated Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Naomi, Natalya and Nikki Bella to become the first SmackDown Women's Champion. Make sure to join us this Sunday for our live coverage of WWE Backlash.

- WWE will be returning to Tampa, FL for a SmackDown taping on Tuesday, July 31st. WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura is currently the advertised dark match main event for the show. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

Pete Dunne On Why 'WWE Trying To Kill The Indies' Talk Infuriates Him
See Also
Pete Dunne On Why 'WWE Trying To Kill The Indies' Talk Infuriates Him

- WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne revealed on his Instagram that he is going to be a father. He posted the photo below on Instagram, revealing that the baby is due in November:

November 2018 ??

A post shared by Pete Dunne (@petedunneyxb) on

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Backlash Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top