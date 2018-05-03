EC3 On How Things Have Changed Since His First WWE Run

WWE NXT Superstar EC3 recently spoke with Byron Saxton for the WWE website. He noted that he would like to "vanquish" John Cena at WrestleMania and said his immediate goal is the NXT Title. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Who is EC3?

EC3 is the best here, the best there, the best anywhere. EC3 is The Top One Percent of this industry. EC3 is the formula for success. EC3 is a golden god, a five-star man, the prince valiant of verbiage, a million-dollar man with a billion-dollar brain and a trillion-dollar body. EC3 is an over-dog. The coolest, toughest, strongest, funniest guy who walks into any room. A literal human money-printing machine. EC3 is any litany of catchphrases that brew in his mind and spew out of his mouth. EC3 is more brand than man.

How did you develop your Top One Percent mantra?

The Top One Percent is not just a tax bracket or a way the "have nots" describe those that "have." It's a mindset. The Top One Percent is about having the best, and the best is what I have. In life, I have the best home, the best car, the best marine vessel. I come from the best family. I have the best education. The best taste in art, film, music and culinary delights. I have the best training, the best nutritionist, the best masseuse, the best hairstylist, the best esthetician (she's a magician), the best therapists (both physical and mental). In the ring, I have the best cardio, the best dexterity, the best agility, the best timing, the best strikes, the best holds, the best "moveset," whatever that is.

I have the best because I deserve the best. I deserve the best because I am the best.

How have things changed since the last time you were around these parts?

Upon my return at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia, I came to the realization that, after all these years, I know who I am, and there is victory in that. I have been through professional and personal hells. In the past, I was misguided. I was happy I got to live my dream as my profession and be one of the boys. Enjoy time with friends and family, fall in love and show up every day with a smile on my face and a good attitude. I was satisfied with just working really hard, and if it's not my time, well, we'll get them next time! I was optimistic and lost. Now I take everything personally. This is a ruthless world, and one must be ruthless to cope with it. I do not have a dream; I have a vision. I do not seek happiness. I seek success. The only comfort I get in life is victory, after victory, after victory.

