WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson On Doing Business Where Women's Rights Aren't A Priority

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon hosted WWE's 2018 First Quarter earnings call along with Co-President George Barrios and Co-President Michelle Wilson earlier today from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT.

Regarding WWE's recent Greatest Royal Rumble event, analyst Mike Hickey of the Benchmark Company asked about WWE leading the charge when it comes to women's rights but still doing business with a place like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where women's rights aren't a priority.

"I think everyone is familiar with the fact that we have obviously been very vocal about our female performers and re-branding them as Superstars," Wilson said. "We feel really good about our continued commitment on that front. There are many countries around the world where we perform and we're respectful to the cultures there but we certainly hope to be a part of the change moving forward."

Wilson talked more about how WWE must respect the cultures when they go to new markets and said WWE believes they will be a part of the longterm change that happens in these places. She pointed to the progress that was made in 2017 when Alexa Bliss wrestled Sasha Banks in Abu Dhabi. Wilson also indicated that the change is a work in progress, which WWE is onboard with for the long-haul, as she commented on how WWE has 10 years to work with the Kingdom under the current deal. Wilson said WWE has a significant fanbase in Saudi Arabia but it's made up of both men & women.

"We're proud and happy with how the event went," Wilson added. "And we will continue to treat those cultures respectfully while hoping to be a part of some of the change that will be taking place."