Impact World Title Match Set For Next Week, New Knockouts Feud, Number One Contender Match

- Above is Impact's newest Knockout, Tessa Blanchard, who interrupted an interview with Kiera Hogan and told Kiera she'll always be behind her because Tessa is the total package. Later on, Blanchard got involved in Kiera's match against Taya Valkyrie, which you can see in the video below.

- A few weeks back, Eli Drake faced Moose in a "Case vs. Case" match where Drake was able to win and pick up future title opportunities for not only the Impact Tag Titles, but the World Title as well. On tonight's Impact, Drake said he'll be cashing in that opportunity next week against Pentagon Jr.

NEXT WEEK - it is official. @TheEliDrake will cash in his Feast or Fired World title shot and face @PENTAELZEROM for the IMPACT World Championship!



Will Drake become a two time Champion or will Pentagon retain? #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/ps8cD82226 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 4, 2018

- Also next week, it will be Aerostar vs. El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Ishimori vs. Drago to determine the number one contender for the X Division Championship.