WrestlingInc.com

Impact World Title Match Set For Next Week, New Knockouts Feud, Number One Contender Match

By Joshua Gagnon | May 03, 2018

- Above is Impact's newest Knockout, Tessa Blanchard, who interrupted an interview with Kiera Hogan and told Kiera she'll always be behind her because Tessa is the total package. Later on, Blanchard got involved in Kiera's match against Taya Valkyrie, which you can see in the video below.

- A few weeks back, Eli Drake faced Moose in a "Case vs. Case" match where Drake was able to win and pick up future title opportunities for not only the Impact Tag Titles, but the World Title as well. On tonight's Impact, Drake said he'll be cashing in that opportunity next week against Pentagon Jr.


Impact Wrestling Results (5/3): Rosemary Vs. Su Yung, X Division Title Match, Brian Cage
See Also
Impact Wrestling Results (5/3): Rosemary Vs. Su Yung, X Division Title Match, Brian Cage

- Also next week, it will be Aerostar vs. El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Ishimori vs. Drago to determine the number one contender for the X Division Championship.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Backlash Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top