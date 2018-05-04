WWE Star Reveals Lessons He's Learned In Wrestling, Rare AJ Styles Indie Match Video, Brad Maddox

- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling has just released video from a rare indie match between current WWE Champion AJ Styles and former WWE Superstar Paul Burchill. The match took place on May 8th, 2010 at Pro Wrestling Syndicate's "Vendetta" event in White Plains, NY. This is back when AJ was still under contract to TNA and working as a heel in the storyline with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

- WWE referee Scott Armstrong turns 59 years old today while former WWE Superstar Brad Maddox turns 34 and former WWE Diva Alicia "Ryan Shamrock" Webb turns 39. Also, today would have been the 84th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Fuji and the 98th birthday of NWA Hall of Famer Dory Funk Sr.

- RAW Superstar Mike Kanellis took to Twitter yesterday and wrote the following list of lessons he's learned in the pro wrestling business: