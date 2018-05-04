NJPW Wrestling Dontaku 2018 (Night 2): Chris Jericho Attacks Naito, Okada Vs. Tanahashi, Ishimori

NJPW Wrestling Dontaku (Night 2) took place earlier today with IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event. In his most current title run, Okada now has a record 12 title defenses to his name. Chris Jericho also made a return to NJPW by initially posing as a fan and then attacking Tetsuya Naito, Jericho would use a ring bell to bust open Naito, which you can see in the video below.

It was also teased Bullet Club member, Bone Soldier, would be returning to NJPW, typically wearing a mask, he would take it off and reveal himself as Taiji Ishimori. In the U.S., Ishimori has spent much of his time in Impact Wrestling. Bone Soldier was previously played by Captain New Japan / Hideo Saito.

Bellow are the full results:

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Ren Narita, Shota Umino, and Yuya Uemura

* Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens defeated Yuji Nagata and Tomoyuki Oka

* Roppongi 3K defeated Taichi, Taka Michinoku and Takashi Iizuka

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano defeated Togi Makabe and Henare

* Hirooki Goto, Jay White, and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Michael Elgin

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI defeated Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Desperado

* Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Bad Luck Fale, and Guerrillas of Destiny defeated Cody, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll

* Will Ospreay (c) defeated KUSHIDA (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

Up next on NJPW World is Lion's Gate Project 12 on May 15 at 6am ET, then the Best of the Super Jr. Tournament will get started on May 18.