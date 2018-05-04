Huge Title Match Set For NJPW Dominion

In the main event of today's Wrestling Dontaku event, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada retained against Hiroshi Tanahashi. After the match, Okada questioned who was left and said the last time he was in Osaka (the site of Dominion) he went to a time limit draw. The champion then called out Kenny Omega and noted that it's currently 1-1 between them.

This time around, Okada said no time limits and Omega wanted two out of three falls, both agreed and had a stare down before Omega headed to the back. So, it looks like at Dominion on June 9 these two will go at it again.

Looking back at their trilogy, Okada defeated Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 11, they would go to a 60-minute draw at last year's Dominion, and Omega defeated Okada in last year's G1 Climax tournament.