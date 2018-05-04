Hulk Hogan Reportedly Closing In On A Deal With WWE

The rumors of Hulk Hogan returning to WWE have been swirling for some time now, but TMZ Sports is reporting Hogan and WWE have been in contact and the talks have been "positive." Thanks to the Greatest Royal Rumble, Hogan was apparently one of the talents requested to appear at the event. Hogan didn't make the trip, but it got the two sides talking for a potential reunion.

TMZ was told WWE wants to bring him back and Hogan is ready, but they want to make sure it's done "the right way" and be sensitive to those who were offended by his past rant that initially cost him his WWE gig. Hogan hasn't appeared for WWE since being fired by the company in 2015 shortly before a tape containing him making racist remarks was made public. Hogan, who was upset with his daughter Brooke dating a black man, used the n-word several times in the tape and said, "I guess we're all a little racist."

In March, Hogan made an appearance at the HBO/WWE Andre the Giant documentary premiere in Los Angeles, California. At the time, WWE wanted to make it clear Hogan was not in the fold by putting out the following statement:

"Hulk Hogan is an important part of Andre the Giant's history, however his appearance at tonight's HBO premiere of the documentary and his plans to help others learn from his mistakes does not mean WWE is rehiring him. Hogan is not scheduled to be at any upcoming WWE events."

WWE has been paying close attention to how Hogan's speech went yesterday after he was inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame. He mentioned wanting to help educate kids to not use language like he did, which received an ovation from the crowd.

In March, Mark Henry spoke about Hogan's potential return and said he wasn't sure he's ready for that return. Hogan was asked about Henry's comment and responded:

"I just heard [Henry] made a comment on TMZ about it and that I should apologize," Hogan responded. "I totally agree, but not to black wrestlers, to all the wrestlers. Yeah, what I said was way out of line, I'm forever sorry for that, but I never heard Mark Henry say that, he's my boy, man."

