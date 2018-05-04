Funny Braun Strowman Throwback Photo, Shawn Michaels Honored (Video), Kurt Angle Signing, WWE Shop

- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was awarded the Cauliflower Alley Club's Lifetime Achievement Award, as seen in the video above. Michaels was inducted by Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman, who were introduced by Jim Ross.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be signing copies of the new book, "RAW: The First 25 Years," at Barnes & Noble at 240 Route 22 West in Springfield, N.J. this Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

- Braun Strowman posted the throwback photo below this week where he is almost unrecognizable: