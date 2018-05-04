Zack Ryder Receives YouTube Plaque, Harlem Heat Honored (Video), Breezango 'Fashion Violation' Merch

- As Raj noted earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Cauliflower Alley Club ceremony this week in Las Vegas. Courtesy of Hannibal TV, above is video of Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) receiving the 2018 CAC Tag Team Award and below is video of WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine receiving the 2018 CAC Men's Wrestling Award.

- Zack Ryder's own YouTube channel has been quiet for some time but he just received this YouTube plaque for passing 100,000 subscribers:

I have barely used my @youtube channel since my show, Z! True Long Island Story, in 2011, but @youtube just sent me this award. I'll gladly accept it and hang it up in my office! (I consider this a #tbt) pic.twitter.com/3zkGFC13oW — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) May 4, 2018

- As seen below, WWE Shop has released new "Fashion Violation" t-shirts for Breezango. They also have a $9.99 "Fashion Violation" ticket pad for sale.