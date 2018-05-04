City Submits WrestleMania Bid, WWE Looks At Bobby Lashley (Video), WWE Hypes Dana Warrior Project

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 5 things we didn't know about Bobby Lashley - he did Olympic training before WWE, he tipped over a car during a brawl with Fit Finlay, he captured the ECW Title twice, he pursued a MMA career after leaving WWE in 2007 and currently has a record of 15-2, his WWE return came more than 3,000 days after his last match.

- As noted, WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior has a new "Total Warriors" podcast debuting tonight at 8pm EST on UltimateWarrior.com. WWE announced the following alert to plug the new project:

- Could WrestleMania be returning to Florida in 2023, 2024 or 2025? The Tampa Bay Sports Commission has submitted their bid to host WWE's WrestleMania 39, WrestleMania 40 or WrestleMania 41. Below are related tweets from the Tampa Bay Times, resident Titus O'Neil and Rob Higgins, Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission: