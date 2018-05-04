WWE Issues New Statement On Hulk Hogan's Status, More On Hogan And The Greatest Royal Rumble Event

As noted earlier via TMZ, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is getting closer to a return to WWE as the two sides have had recent talks that were positive. WWE reportedly wants to bring Hogan back "the right way" and make sure that they are still sensitive to the audience that was offended with his racist comments made in 2015.

TMZ's report noted that members of the Saudi Royal Family wanted Hogan to work the recent Greatest Royal Rumble event and while that did not happen, it did trigger new talks between WWE and The Hulkster. PWInsider adds that Hogan's name was discussed in creative pitches for the GRR event with the idea that he would return to the company as a surprise in Saudi Arabia. The idea of Hogan appearing dissipated as WWE got closer to the big event.

It was also noted by TMZ that WWE officials were keeping an eye on Hogan's speech from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame induction earlier this week in San Diego as they wanted to see how the public reacted. WWE issued the following statement in response to the report this afternoon:

"WWE applauds the work Hulk Hogan is doing with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to turn what was a negative into a positive by helping young people learn from his mistake. While he has taken many steps in the right direction since we parted ways, Hogan is not currently under contract to WWE."

Source: TMZ