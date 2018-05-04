Bullet Club Celebrates Anniversary (Photos), Brandi Rhodes, Updated ROH War Of The Worlds Cards

- Above is a ROH Women of Honor match between Brandi Rhodes and Jenny Rose. The finish came when Rhodes hit a superplex, but Rose tied up her legs for a pinfall victory.

- ROH continued to fill out their four upcoming shows on its War of the Worlds tour in May. Below are the updated cards:

Night 1:

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Matt Taven (ROH World Championship)

* The Young Bucks vs. BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi

* Cody, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll vs. Rocky Romero, Sho, and Yoh

* SoCal Uncensored vs. Jay Lethal, Jay White, and Chuckie T

* The Briscoes vs. Flip Gordon and Jushin Thunder Liger

* Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser, and Brian Milonas vs. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, and SANADA

Night 2:

* Jay White (c) vs. Punishment Martinez (IWGP US Championship)

* SoCal Uncensored vs. Rocky Romer, Sho, and Yoh (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Cody vs. Jushin Thunder Liger

* The Young Bucks vs. The Super Smash Bros. (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson)

Night 3:

* Punishment Martinez vs. Hangman Page

* Cody vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* EVIL vs. Shane Taylor

* Marty Surll vs. Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal vs. Matt Taven

* The Young Bucks vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Roppongi 3K

Night 4:

* BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito vs. Cody, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, and The Young Bucks

* Silas Young (c) vs. Austin Aries (ROH TV Championship)

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Jenny Rose (ROH Women of Honor Championship)

* Jay Lethal vs. Chuckie T

* Kelly Klein vs. Deonna Purrazzo

- Five years ago today the Bullet Club was formed. Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks tweeted out a photo of the group with the caption "Bullet Club is fine." You'll notice in the photo neither Kenny Omega or Cody Rhodes is in it. Jackson also wrote, "The goal was to change the wrestling business and make it fun. I think we've done that and I'm proud to be a part of it all. It's been fun and let's continue this fantastic run!"

Bullet Club is fine. pic.twitter.com/Rta9L7zEZQ — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) May 4, 2018