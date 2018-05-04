John Cena Works Out In Darth Vader Mask, Kofi Kingston On New Day Ring Attire, AJ Styles (Video)

- Above is the full match between Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles from Backlash in 2016. Styles would hit the Styles Clash to get the pinfall victory and become the new WWE World Champion.

- Kofi Kingston spoke with Sports Illustrated about the New Day's ring gear and how to remain successful in WWE.

"You have to wear a lot of hats in WWE, even as far as your gear," said Kingston. "A lot of times people see us and ask, 'Who designs your stuff?' We did originally, and we have a designer now but we give him all the ideas we want and collaborate. Nobody in the WWE office is doing that for us, were doing that ourselves. We're working on our promos, giving interviews, doing community service. We're year-round. You have to be entertaining and always have your finger on the pulse of pop culture. That's what has enabled New Day to be successful."

- Earlier today, John Cena posted a workout video while wearing a Darth Vader mask to celebrate "May the 4th be with you."