Diamond Dallas Page On Who He Thinks Is WWE's Next Big Star, His Dream Opponent, Daniel Bryan

Diamond Dallas Page spoke with Sportskeeda on Daniel Bryan returning to the ring, his dream opponent, and Drew McIntyre. Here are some of the highlights:

His dream opponent:

"I would have always liked to have worked with Randy Orton because of the Diamond Cutter and the RKO. I think if Randy was a heel. Randy's not at the top of his game anymore. He's still great in the ring, he looks great - he's just not featured. He was featured for 15 years, he had a hell of a run, but I'd still love to work with him, even if it was today. I'm past that now, but if I could go back in time ten years, it would have been amazing."

Who he thinks could become a top guy for WWE:

"Drew McIntyre, who is a stud ... when people say, 'Who is your guy? Who do you think's going to be the next big star to come out of the new guys coming up?' There's no question."

Daniel Bryan getting cleared to wrestle in WWE:

"Oh, man. I love Daniel Bryan, and we had a very similar career where [WWE] didn't really believe in either one of us, and we both rose to a whole different level of stardom. He's still going. I love watching him out there because he's the underdog who works harder than anybody out there so I have a really fond spot in my heart for that kid."

