WWE Backlash Betting Odds: Title Changes Projected, Roman Reigns Vs. Samoa Joe

Early betting lines for WWE Backlash have Shinsuke Nakamura favored in his WWE Championship match against AJ Styles this Sunday. The odds are close however, with Nakamura only favored at -210. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending us the following:

The Smackdown Women's Championship is a toss up with both the new champion Carmella and the former champion Charlotte Flair having odds of -120. Expect this match's odd to move in the direction of one of these women, rather than remaining in a dead heat.

Seth Rollins is favored by -600 to retain the IC title against The Miz. The Miz winning would mean both secondary titles would be on the Smackdown Brand. The US Title match, with both the champion Jeff Hardy and challenger Randy Orton both being on Smackdown, keeps that title on that brand with either result. The US Title match does not currently have odds set.

Nia Jax is heavily favored at -750 to retain the Raw Women's Championship against the woman she had won it from, Alexa Bliss. Roman Reigns has odds of -600 to defeat Samoa Joe in their cross-branded grudge match. Daniel Bryan is favored at -280 to best Big Cass and the team of Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley are favored at -475 to topple Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

These odds are all subject to "end of broadcast ruling", meaning the final announced winner by the end of the broadcast is the result the sports books will recognize. This rule exists to account for the possibility of a "Dusty Finish".

Below are the betting odds for this Sunday's event. Make sure to join us this Sunday for our live match-by-match coverage of the show:

WWE Backlash Betting Odds

WWE Championship – No Disqualification

AJ Styles (c) +160 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -210

WWE Smackdown Women's Championship

Carmella (c) -120 vs Charlotte Flair -120

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins (c) -600 vs The Miz +400

Raw Women's Championship

Nia Jax (c) -750 vs Alexa Bliss+450

Roman Reigns -600 vs Samoa Joe +400

Daniel Bryan -280 vs Big Cass +200

