Update On Daniel Bryan's WWE Schedule

It appears as if Daniel Bryan will be working a full-time schedule with WWE. There had been some speculation that he would be working a part-time schedule following his return to in-ring competition.

Bryan is listed for all of the upcoming SmackDown live events, including the U.K. tour which kicks off next week. The only SmackDown live events that Bryan is not advertised for are the live events in Tokyo on June 29th and Taipei on July 1st.

Bryan is scheduled to face Big Cass at WWE Backlash this Sunday. Make sure to check back here this Sunday for our live WWE Backlash coverage, as well as the latest breaking news leading to the show.