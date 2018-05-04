Braun Strowman On 'These Hands' Winning GRR (Video), Career Of WWE Producer Featured, Bludgeon Bros

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video from Braun Strowman. Braun talks about what "these hands" have done over the past month and shows us show he won the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans the biggest threat to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers. As of this writing, 45% voted for SAnitY while 20% voted for The Bar, 13% for Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, 11% for The Usos, 8% for The New Day and 3% for Rusev & Aiden English.

- WWE Producer Adam Pearce is featured in a new exhibit at the Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo, Iowa, highlighting the career of the former NWA Champion. The display will be available for viewing during the 2018 George Tragos/Lou Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame weekend in July. The museum tweeted this look at the exhibit: