The Rock & John Cena Hype New Project, WWE Stars Re-Watch Backlash 2016 Match (Video), Titus O'Neil

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playback with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch watching the Six-Pack Elimination Challenge from Backlash 2016, which saw Becky become the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion by defeating Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Carmella, Naomi and Nikki Bella.

- Titus O'Neil and Sasha Banks will be on hand to help Robert Irwin, Bindi Irwin and Terri Irwin host the Wildlife Warriors gala in Los Angeles on Sunday. Wildlife Warriors was launched in 2002 by Terri and her late husband, Steve Irwin, to "include and involve other caring people to support the protection of injured, threatened or endangered wildlife."

- As noted, The Rock recently revealed that he has picked John Cena to star in a new action-thriller movie, The Janson Directive. Rock was originally set to star in the movie but his busy schedule is keeping him off the cast. He will still executive produce through his Seven Bucks Productions company. Below are Twitter comments from Rock and Cena on the movie:

For those who missed it, below is the original post from Rock:

Found my star!

Congrats to my good bud John Cena on landing the lead role for our movie, THE JANSON DIRECTIVE.

A project that myself, @sevenbucksprod, our production partners and Universal Studios have been developing for years now.

Congrats man and I'm excited to go on this journey with you. Thank you for your commitment to the role and remember, as your producer if you screw up, I'm coming to set and droppin' the People's Elbow on ya. And you know first hand how devastating my elbow drops can be Congrats my friend and let's go make a good one.

#JansonDirective #JohnCena #SevenBucksProds #CaptivateEnt #WeedRoadPics #MythologyEnt #UNIVERSAL