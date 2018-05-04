Bayley Responds To WWE Backlash Kickoff Criticism, WWE Looks At Titus O'Neil's Fall, Network Content

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley giving an in-depth analysis of Titus O'Neil falling at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

- WWE has confirmed that new WWE Network Collections on Mickie James and The Stooges will be added next week. They have also confirmed that 10 episodes of Sunday Night Heat are being uploaded to start with. You can find the full content listings for Heat, the "Patterson 'n Brisco: The Stooges" Collection and the "Mickie James: Crazy Sweetheart" Collection at this link. Collections on WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather and Money In the Bank will be added in June.

- As noted, Bayley vs. Ruby Riott has been announced for Sunday's WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show. Bayley tweeted the following when a fan asked who wants to see this match, recalling how The Riott Squad jumped her and Sasha Banks on RAW a few weeks back.

WoW Who asked for this ?! ?? — Bobby Beale XX LM (@BobbyBealeInc) May 4, 2018