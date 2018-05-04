WWE Star Taunts Fans With Ferrari Photo & Trades Jabs With Indie Ref, New 'SheaMemes' Video, Stock

- Above is the latest "SheaMemes" video from Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel, featuring memes from recent workouts with Akira Tozawa, Becky Lynch and others.

- WWE stock was down 1.04% today, closing at $41.01 per share. Today's high was $41.09 and the low was $40.39.

- As seen below, Baron Corbin taunted fans on Twitter with a Ferrari this week. The RAW Superstar also responded to more criticism from the WWE Universe and traded jabs with an indie referee. You can see his recent tweets below:

How much do you make for your twitter opinions again? #eod pic.twitter.com/RT2gFUzIcK — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 3, 2018

Ive got a old school 64 Lincoln too — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 3, 2018

Did you just rate me? You clearly have never been in a relationship with a human — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 3, 2018

Trust me my 401k and mutual funds already have more put away than you will make in a life time. My interest alone could pay your yearly salary — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 4, 2018

Ohh you're a wrestling referee that didn't make it. It all makes sense now. Look i am sure it wasn't your fault that you failed. You should blame your parent they are the ones who didn't give you any talent. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 4, 2018

Bro you look like a jersey shore reject with scratcher tattoos done in the kitchen. There is literally nothing you can say to offend me. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 4, 2018

Haha if that's what you have to tell your self. I mean you would know with all the backyards you refereed in. Some guys got a hot dog when the deserved popcorn. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 4, 2018

Please enlighten me on how it was a failure. I made it there and held on for almost three years. I was not even close to a star but made it further than 97% of people who play the game. What is it you do? — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 4, 2018

You follow me idiot — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 4, 2018

We have numerous refs with 15+ years so there goes your theory of 6-7 — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 4, 2018