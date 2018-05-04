Eddie Edwards On His Worry After Getting Hit With A Baseball Bat, Storyline With Sami Callihan

Eddie Edwards spoke to Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" section on his feud with Sami Callihan and getting hit in the face with a baseball bat. Here are some of the highlights:

Feud with Sami Callihan:

"This is definitely the most personal storyline I have ever been involved in, it started with me getting hit in the face with a baseball bat. It's tough to get more intense or personal than that. It's a chance to show a different side of me and this is just the start. I am going to push the limits."

After Callihan accidentally hit him in the face with a baseball bat on an episode of Impact:

"Losing my eye was my immediate concern. As soon as I got hit, I put my hand over my eye, started walking up the ramp to the back and all I was thinking was that I really hoped my eye was not hanging out of my head or in my hand."

See Also Santino Marella Talks Impact Wrestling Roster No Longer Just Containing WWE Leftovers

If his feud with Callihan will continue on:

"This is far from finished with Callihan. Honestly, the 6-man was just the beginning. It's my first step in getting even. The possibilities of where we can go from here are endless. Tune in and stand by, you will not be disappointed."

Edwards also discussed his previous injuries. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.