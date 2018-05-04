Ronda Rousey On Being A 'Doomsday Prepper', What Self-Reliance And Independence Mean To Her

USA Today recently did a piece on how WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey is a "doomsday prepper" with husband Travis Browne. The happy couple owns a large piece of property in rural Southern California and reportedly lives a lifestyle that is largely independent from modern conveniences.

"I am a big doomsday prepper," Rousey recently said during a public discussion with Hollywood director Peter Berg at the Wildcard West boxing gym in Los Angeles. "I think of it as a very positive outlook on the world. Some people think it is negative. But I think as a self proclaimed genetic cream of the crop such as I am, I owe it to humanity to survive the end of the world. It's my responsibility. Instead of my apocalypse plan being a handle of alcohol and maybe tears, which is a lot of people's plan, I'm like, I'm going to make it. If anyone's going to make it, I'm going to make it."

It was noted that Rousey and Browne raise goats because they are the "perfect doomsday animal" but they also raise chickens and a steer. Rousey made millions of dollars while she was with UFC and she's currently signed to a lucrative WWE contract but she and Browne have embraced a simple & sustainable lifestyle.

"I could buy a whole bunch of things, but what's luxury to me and freedom to me is being independent and finding a way to live off the land and do no harm, as opposed to buying as many mansions as I can and being on Cribs," Rousey said.

"I think that self reliance and independence is real freedom. We forgo our freedom for convenience a lot of the time. It is more important for people to know how to feed themselves than to know how to do trigonometry," she added. "A lot of these skills that were common place, every generation we know less and less an less about them because it makes people money for us not to know. Every single person in here their survival plan is a grocery store. If all the grocery stores closed, what would you do. That's a scary thought."

