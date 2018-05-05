WrestlingInc.com

Baron Corbin Trolls On Twitter, Titus O'Neil Fall Tops ESPN List, Matt Hardy Vs. MVP Full Match

By Joshua Gagnon | May 05, 2018

- Above is the full match between then US Champion MVP vs. Matt Hardy at Backlash in 2008. Near the end of the match, MVP missed a big boot, Hardy hit twist of fate and picked up the pinfall win and the title.

- ESPN does a weekly "Not Top Ten" of the worst plays in sports and Titus O'Neil's fall at the Greatest Royal Rumble came in at number one. WWE has since made a shirt to commemorate the moment.

- Baron Corbin showed off his red Ferrari and asked people, "How much do you make for your twitter opinions again?" One individual questioned Corbin's spending habit and Corbin responded about just how well he's doing financially.





