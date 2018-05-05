MLive.com is reporting WWE is listed as a minority owner for the XFL in the latest SEC filings that came out earlier this week. WWE and McMahon's Alpha Entertainment LLC (parent owner of the XFL) had an agreement where the following was stated:

"Alpha has announced that it expects that this launch will occur in early 2020. Under these agreements, WWE received, among other things, a minority equity interest in Alpha without payment by, or other financial obligation on the part of, WWE."

As noted, the Orlando Sentinel reported that officials from Vince McMahon's XFL have reached out to to the city of Orlando about possibly bringing one of the XFL football teams to Camping World Stadium. It was believed that XFL and WWE would run separate for the most part but Allen Johnson, Executive Director of Orlando's venues, confirmed to the Sentinel that John Saboor, WWE's Senior Vice President of Special Events, was the one that recently reached out about an XFL team in Orlando.

Back in December, McMahon sold $100 million worth of WWE stock to help kick start his Alpha Entertainment LLC venture. In an interview with The New York Times, McMahon responded to the sale:

"I am very committed to this, and it's going to take more than $100 million to do this league."

In January, McMahon held a press conference to announce the return of the XFL. Its first run lasted for only one season in 2001.