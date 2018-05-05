Mickie James WWE Network Collection, Natalya Talks Andre The Giant, NHL Team Channels No Way Jose

- Above and below are previews for the upcoming WWE Network Collections for Mickie James: Crazy Sweetheart and Patterson 'n Brisco: The Stooges. Both will be available this Monday.

- In her column for the Calgary Sun, Natalya wrote about Andre the Giant and some of the memories her father, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, and Uncle, Bret "The Hitman" Hart had working with Andre.

"My uncle, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart spoke to Steve Austin on his podcast about what a true professional Andre was. In the ring, Bret said that sometimes Andre didn't get enough credit for being so agile and coordinated for his size. Bret recalled a match in Italy where Andre had secretly requested to wrestle him. Bret recalled thinking to himself, "How am I gonna pull this off? I'm wrestling Andre tonight!?" But Andre was as cool as a cucumber and ultimately, they had an incredible match that Bret would never forget.

The Hitman and my dad, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, were both lucky enough to have the chance to create a very special WrestleMania moment with Andre the Giant at WrestleMania 2 in 1986. The Hart Foundation were the last two men standing in the ring against Andre in a Battle Royal. Andre pressed slammed The Hitman onto my dad to win the match. My dad said that it was one of the most special moments of his career because Andre was someone my dad looked up to so much, literally and figuratively."

- The mascot and cheerleaders for the Las Vegas Golden Knights tweeted out a No Way Jose inspired conga line before last night's hockey game. No Way Jose responded and appreciated the love from the team. The Golden Knights are currently up 3-2 against the San Jose Sharks in the NHL Playoffs.